Actinium (ACM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,223.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 41.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $339,835.00 and $3,223.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00054251 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,386,200 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

