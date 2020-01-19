Acorda Therapeutics’ (ACOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACOR. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acorda Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.38.

NASDAQ ACOR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. 1,655,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,754. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 110.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 593,660 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 59.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 12.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

