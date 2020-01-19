AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). AC Immune posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 516.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,414 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $9.20 on Thursday. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

