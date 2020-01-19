Abyss Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $284,308.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $284,308.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Indodax, DDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, BitForex, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, DDEX, YoBit, Indodax, CoinBene, IDEX, Bilaxy, ZBG and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

