Abyss Token Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, CoinPlace and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $119,982.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.93 or 0.05837415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026612 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00032773 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00128447 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, CoinPlace, IDEX, Indodax, BitForex, YoBit, Bilaxy, Hotbit, DDEX, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Sistemkoin, ZBG and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.