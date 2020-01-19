Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Stefano Buono bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at $675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$2.54 on Friday. 1,360,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,194. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.41.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

