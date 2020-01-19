$999.04 Million in Sales Expected for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will post sales of $999.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $994.00 million. ASGN reported sales of $929.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in ASGN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ASGN by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,446. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.93. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

