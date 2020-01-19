$911.28 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post sales of $911.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $904.00 million and the highest is $918.70 million. Genpact reported sales of $835.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.91 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,705,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Genpact by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,661,000 after buying an additional 1,139,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:G opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. Genpact has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

