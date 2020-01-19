85,221 Shares in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.46% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $5,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

FLGT stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. BidaskClub raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

