$501.67 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post sales of $501.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $474.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $1,437,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,161,000 after buying an additional 74,062 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth about $2,546,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 123.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 58.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $43.38. 349,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,427. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

