500 Shares in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Medpace by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Medpace by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,914,000 after purchasing an additional 406,428 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $92.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $216.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.