360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of QFIN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.00. 532,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,912. 360 Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.38 million during the quarter. 360 Finance had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 47.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

