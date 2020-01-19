2,104 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.88. The company has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.