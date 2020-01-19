1irstcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.07 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $59.07 million and approximately $110,645.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00017147 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00021465 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000602 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001078 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,930 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.