$116.50 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report sales of $116.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.40 million to $118.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $124.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $471.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.40 million to $478.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $472.40 million, with estimates ranging from $467.90 million to $475.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPBI. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

PPBI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 158,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $794,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.