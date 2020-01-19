$0.77 EPS Expected for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

GWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $959,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWB stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $34.09. 522,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.63. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $38.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

