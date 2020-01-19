-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avrobio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Avrobio reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.78. 234,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. Avrobio has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $28.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the third quarter worth $28,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the third quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Avrobio by 14.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

