-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 283.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGC stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. 12,448,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,193. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.59. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

