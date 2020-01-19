$0.30 EPS Expected for FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) This Quarter

Analysts expect FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FGL’s earnings. FGL posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FGL will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FGL.

Get FGL alerts:

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.83 million. FGL had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

FG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut FGL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FG. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FGL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of FGL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FGL by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 87,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FGL by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 574,438 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FGL by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,834,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.99. 637,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.11. FGL has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FGL (FG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.