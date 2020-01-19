$0.29 EPS Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Marten Transport also reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.36%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Marten Transport by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 4.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at about $8,329,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Marten Transport by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRTN stock remained flat at $$21.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 107,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

