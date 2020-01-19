$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Analysts expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.23. EZCORP reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EZPW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of EZPW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.35. 542,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,183. The company has a market capitalization of $347.09 million, a PE ratio of 158.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 373.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

