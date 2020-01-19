$0.18 EPS Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Repligen posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. First Analysis raised Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Repligen by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,830,000 after acquiring an additional 699,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Repligen by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after acquiring an additional 512,455 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 334,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,940,000 after acquiring an additional 305,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.71. 254,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 16.03. Repligen has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.53, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.