$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings. Yum China posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Yum China by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 9.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.85. 1,896,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

