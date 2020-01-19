$0.09 EPS Expected for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Kraton reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraton will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kraton.

Get Kraton alerts:

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $444.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.49 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

KRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In related news, SVP Melinda Scissors Conley sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $115,515.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,353 shares in the company, valued at $857,505.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $965,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,927 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kraton by 204.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kraton by 52.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kraton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraton stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.57. 134,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,752. The stock has a market cap of $758.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.34. Kraton has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.