-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CBIZ’s earnings. CBIZ posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBIZ will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CBIZ.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $239.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

CBIZ stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.43. 128,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $945,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,621,159.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,221 shares of company stock worth $7,279,219. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in CBIZ by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 284,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

