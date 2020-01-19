$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. Intrepid Potash posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intrepid Potash.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

IPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $310.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Intrepid Potash news, Director Terry Considine acquired 12,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,937.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,685 shares of company stock valued at $98,069. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 49,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 785,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,826,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.