-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,475. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.