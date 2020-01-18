Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT Raised to $28.00 at Wedbush

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson restated a positive rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.43.

ZUMZ opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $890.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at $88,593,363.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $140,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $81,870,000 after acquiring an additional 176,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $63,874,000 after acquiring an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,215.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 715,510 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 661,135 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 44.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth $7,724,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

