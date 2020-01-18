ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.81

ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $3.60. ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 4,613 shares.

Separately, Nomura downgraded ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

