Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sells 70,143 Shares

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $5,161,121.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,121.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

