Zel Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Zel has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 89,785,850 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

