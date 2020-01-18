Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $55.16 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.