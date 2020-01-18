Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $233.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $163.17 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

