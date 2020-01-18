Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after purchasing an additional 319,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,143,000 after buying an additional 740,059 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after buying an additional 149,938 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $253.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.63. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $171.74 and a 12-month high of $253.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.69.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

