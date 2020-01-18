Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 43.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $607,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 51,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,557,000 after buying an additional 97,807 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $252.04 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $171.16 and a 1 year high of $270.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.36. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 19.47%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.