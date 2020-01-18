Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 889.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 842,348 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 21.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after purchasing an additional 630,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Target by 113.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day moving average is $107.86. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.