Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

