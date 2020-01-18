Zebi Price Hits $0.0013 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Zebi token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Liquid and LATOKEN. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.07 or 0.02880158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00204272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030501 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00137025 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LATOKEN, IDEX, Koinex, Liquid, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

