ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.11

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZLNDY shares. ValuEngine downgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 239.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

