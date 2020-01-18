Zacks: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Given $1.30 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $1.30 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SHIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP remained flat at $$0.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 150,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,217. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $8.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 80.98%. The company had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

