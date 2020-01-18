Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) to “Buy”

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

NASDAQ:SBPH opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

