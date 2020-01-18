Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRCC. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monroe Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. 115,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,943. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $240.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth $48,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth $121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 20.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

