Zacks Investment Research Lowers VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Hold

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

VRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

VRNA stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.75. 203,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,047. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.78.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

