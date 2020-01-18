Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.14.

NXST stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.12. The company had a trading volume of 674,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,005. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $79.79 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.59.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,189 shares in the company, valued at $12,647,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after buying an additional 132,513 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

