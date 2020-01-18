Zacks Investment Research Lowers Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LPTX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 569,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). On average, equities analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 359,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

