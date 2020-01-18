Zacks Investment Research Lowers J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HSBC cut shares of J D Wetherspoon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS:JDWPY opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.93. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

