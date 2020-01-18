Zacks Investment Research Lowers G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sshares of G-III Apparel have slid and lagged the industry in a year’s time. The downside was caused by sluggishness in the retail segment and anticipated tariff pressures. The retail unit is reeling under weak Wilsons and G.H. Bass brands as well as reduced store base. These headwinds persisted in third-quarter fiscal 2020. Nevertheless, growth in wholesale business favorably impacted the quarter that even led to year-over-year increase in the top and the bottom line. While the wholesale business is likely to keep flourishing, the retail unit is expected to remain tarnished. In fact, management anticipates low-double-digit decline in comps at Wilsons and Bass in fiscal 2020. Additionally, G-III Apparel is cautious about adverse tariff impacts. To reflect this, the company lowered bottom-line projection for fiscal 2020.”

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. 454,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $43.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,083,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after purchasing an additional 599,647 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,048 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,694,000 after purchasing an additional 713,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.