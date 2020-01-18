Zacks Investment Research Lowers Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.41. 38,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,118. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.43 million, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 75.10% and a negative net margin of 52.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,719,000 after buying an additional 646,286 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.