Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.11.

Shares of CDTX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. 967,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.32.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,010 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

