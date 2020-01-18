Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Shares of NYSE BSMX opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $8.74.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 15.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 48.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter worth $4,249,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 10,856.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,445,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,560,000 after buying an additional 196,726 shares in the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

